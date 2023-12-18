Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    624 RSG Participates in Pre-deployment Function Line [Image 3 of 3]

    624 RSG Participates in Pre-deployment Function Line

    HI, UNITED STATES

    12.13.2023

    Photo by James Bowman 

    624th Regional Support Group

    Reserve Citizen Airmen from the 624th Regional Support Group participated in a simulated pre-deployment function line hosted by the 647th Force Support Squadron during Readiness Exercise 24-01, at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Dec. 13, 2023.

    The PDF line ensures personnel are properly equipped with government travel cards, valid identification, dog tags, records of emergency data and other necessary deployment documentation.

    Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam
    Pre-deployment Function Line
    624th Regional Support Group
    647th Force Support Squadron

