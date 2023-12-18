Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    15th MEU Holds the Line During Replenishment At Sea [Image 2 of 2]

    15th MEU Holds the Line During Replenishment At Sea

    USS BOXER (LHD 4), PACIFIC OCEAN

    12.16.2023

    Photo by Cpl. Amelia Kang 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marines assigned to 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, and Sailors assigned to the amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) heave a line during a replenishment-at-sea aboard Boxer in the Pacific Ocean, Dec. 16, 2023. The 15th MEU is currently embarked aboard the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group conducting integrated training and routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Amelia Kang)

    TAGS

    RAS
    Logistics
    15th MEU
    Line Handlers
    Underway Replenishment
    Naval Integration

