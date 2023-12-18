U.S. Marines assigned to 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, and Sailors assigned to the amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) heave a line during a replenishment-at-sea aboard Boxer in the Pacific Ocean, Dec. 16, 2023. The 15th MEU is currently embarked aboard the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group conducting integrated training and routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Amelia Kang)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.16.2023 Date Posted: 12.22.2023 17:54 Photo ID: 8180014 VIRIN: 231216-M-LO557-1164 Resolution: 7195x4047 Size: 1.65 MB Location: USS BOXER (LHD 4), PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 11 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 15th MEU Holds the Line During Replenishment At Sea [Image 2 of 2], by Cpl Amelia Kang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.