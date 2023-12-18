Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    160th SOAR, VMM-165 conduct Flight Operations from USS Boxer [Image 5 of 7]

    160th SOAR, VMM-165 conduct Flight Operations from USS Boxer

    USS BOXER (LHD 4), PACIFIC OCEAN

    12.10.2023

    Photo by Cpl. Joseph Helms 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    PACIFIC OCEAN (Dec. 10, 2023) - A U.S. Army MH-60M Black Hawk attached to 4th Battalion, 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment (Airborne), with embarked Naval Special Warfare (NSW) operators flies over the Pacific Ocean while conducting joint deck landing qualifications aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4), Dec. 10, 2023. Naval Special Warfare is the nation’s elite maritime special operations force, uniquely positioned to extend the Fleet’s reach and gain momentum and access for the Joint Force in competition and conflict. The 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit is currently embarked aboard the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group conducting integrated training and routine operations with special operations forces in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Joseph Helms)

    This work, 160th SOAR, VMM-165 conduct Flight Operations from USS Boxer [Image 7 of 7], by Cpl Joseph Helms, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

