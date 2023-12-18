160th SOAR, VMM-165 conduct Flight Operations from USS Boxer

PACIFIC OCEAN (Dec. 10, 2023) - A U.S. Army MH-60M Black Hawk attached to 4th Battalion, 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment (Airborne), with embarked Naval Special Warfare (NSW) operators flies over the Pacific Ocean while conducting joint deck landing qualifications aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4), Dec. 10, 2023. Naval Special Warfare is the nation’s elite maritime special operations force, uniquely positioned to extend the Fleet’s reach and gain momentum and access for the Joint Force in competition and conflict. The 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit is currently embarked aboard the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group conducting integrated training and routine operations with special operations forces in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Joseph Helms)

