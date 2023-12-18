Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES

    12.22.2023

    Photo by Becky Wardwell 

    Arlington National Cemetery   

    Work has been completed on the removal of the Confederate Memorial in Section 16 of Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Va., Dec. 22, 2023. (U.S. Army Photo by Becky Wardwell / Arlington National Cemetery / released)

