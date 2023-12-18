Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Shining The Light for Sick Kids [Image 5 of 6]

    Shining The Light for Sick Kids

    BOISE, ID, UNITED STATES

    12.21.2023

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Joshua Allmaras 

    124th Fighter Wing

    Airmen from the 124th Security Forces Squadron participate in the annual Shine the Light event at St Luke’s Children’s Hospital, Boise, Idaho, Dec. 21, 2023. The annual event brings first responders from the local area together to shine their lights to brighten the holiday spirit of children who are in the hospital for the holidays. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Joshua C. Allmaras)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.21.2023
    Date Posted: 12.22.2023 13:42
    Photo ID: 8179641
    VIRIN: 231221-Z-IM874-3031
    Resolution: 7980x4489
    Size: 36.99 MB
    Location: BOISE, ID, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Shining The Light for Sick Kids [Image 6 of 6], by SMSgt Joshua Allmaras, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Shining The Light for Sick Kids
    Shining The Light for Sick Kids
    Shining The Light for Sick Kids
    Shining The Light for Sick Kids
    Shining The Light for Sick Kids
    Shining The Light for Sick Kids

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    Holiday
    Idaho Air National Guard
    124th Security Forces Squadron

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT