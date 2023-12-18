Airmen from the 124th Security Forces Squadron participate in the annual Shine the Light event at St Luke’s Children’s Hospital, Boise, Idaho, Dec. 21, 2023. The annual event brings first responders from the local area together to shine their lights to brighten the holiday spirit of children who are in the hospital for the holidays. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Joshua C. Allmaras)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.21.2023 Date Posted: 12.22.2023 13:42 Photo ID: 8179641 VIRIN: 231221-Z-IM874-3031 Resolution: 7980x4489 Size: 36.99 MB Location: BOISE, ID, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Shining The Light for Sick Kids [Image 6 of 6], by SMSgt Joshua Allmaras, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.