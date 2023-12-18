Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Global Entry [Image 4 of 6]

    Global Entry

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    12.14.2023

    Photo by Mani Albrecht 

    U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office of Public Affairs - Visual Communications Division           

    U.S. Customs and Border Protection Global Entry kiosks await use by international passengers arriving in the U.S. at San Diego International Airport in San Diego, Calif., Dec. 14, 2023. Global Entry is a CBP program that allows expedited clearance for pre-approved, low-risk travelers upon arrival in the United States. Members enter the United States by accessing the Global Entry processing technology at selected airports.

    Photo by Mani Albrecht

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.14.2023
    Date Posted: 12.22.2023 10:52
    Photo ID: 8179325
    VIRIN: 231214-H-VJ018-2010
    Resolution: 6517x4345
    Size: 10.45 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Global Entry [Image 6 of 6], by Mani Albrecht, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Global Entry
    Global Entry
    Global Entry
    Global Entry
    Global Entry
    Global Entry

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DHS
    CBP
    U.S. Department of Homeland Security
    Global Entry
    U.S. Customs and Border Protection
    Mobile Passport Control

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT