Pacific Partnership 2024-1: Belau National Hospital Pre-op Screenings

U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class John Chase, from Watertown, New York, takes a Palauan patient's record photo at the Belau National Hospital in Koror, Palau during Pacific Partnership 2024-1 Dec. 22, 2023. Pacific Partnership, now in its 19th iteration, is the largest multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific and works to enhance regional interoperability and disaster response capabilities, increase security stability in the region, and foster new and enduring friendships. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Gavin Arnoldhendershot)

