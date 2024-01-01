Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pacific Partnership 2024-1: Belau National Hospital Pre-op Screenings [Image 1 of 3]

    Pacific Partnership 2024-1: Belau National Hospital Pre-op Screenings

    NGEREKEBESANG, PALAU

    12.22.2023

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Gavin Arnoldhendershot 

    USNS MERCY (T-AH 19)

    U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class John Chase, from Watertown, New York, takes a Palauan patient's record photo at the Belau National Hospital in Koror, Palau during Pacific Partnership 2024-1 Dec. 22, 2023. Pacific Partnership, now in its 19th iteration, is the largest multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific and works to enhance regional interoperability and disaster response capabilities, increase security stability in the region, and foster new and enduring friendships. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Gavin Arnoldhendershot)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.22.2023
    Date Posted: 12.22.2023 04:52
    Photo ID: 8178932
    VIRIN: 231222-N-RM312-3242
    Resolution: 4908x3506
    Size: 1.5 MB
    Location: NGEREKEBESANG, PW
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific Partnership 2024-1: Belau National Hospital Pre-op Screenings [Image 3 of 3], by SA Gavin Arnoldhendershot, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

