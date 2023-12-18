The Uncrewed Aircraft Systems Project Management Office, in collaboration with the U.S. Special Operations Command, executed a successful flight demonstration involving the first launch of the Air-Launched, Tube-Integrated Unmanned System (Altius) 700 air vehicle on Dec. 3, at Fort Campbell, Kentucky. Army photo by Daniel Henke.
|Date Taken:
|12.03.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.21.2023 17:57
|Photo ID:
|8178544
|VIRIN:
|231203-A-TT669-1010
|Resolution:
|1677x1114
|Size:
|259.22 KB
|Location:
|FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Altius 700 air vehicle in flight [Image 3 of 3], by David Hylton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Army Successful Demonstrates Launched Effects System
UH-60 Black Hawk
