    Altius 700 air vehicle in flight [Image 1 of 3]

    Altius 700 air vehicle in flight

    FORT CAMPBELL, KY, UNITED STATES

    12.03.2023

    Photo by David Hylton 

    Program Executive Office, Aviation

    The Uncrewed Aircraft Systems Project Management Office, in collaboration with the U.S. Special Operations Command, executed a successful flight demonstration involving the first launch of the Air-Launched, Tube-Integrated Unmanned System (Altius) 700 air vehicle on Dec. 3, at Fort Campbell, Kentucky. Army photo by Daniel Henke.

    Date Taken: 12.03.2023
    Date Posted: 12.21.2023 17:57
    VIRIN: 231203-A-TT669-1010
    Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US
