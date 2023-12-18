Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAVSUP military personnel support local community as volunteer Navy JROTC competition judges [Image 2 of 3]

    NAVSUP military personnel support local community as volunteer Navy JROTC competition judges

    CHAMBERSBURG, PA, UNITED STATES

    12.16.2023

    Photo by Debbie Dortch 

    Naval Supply Systems Command

    Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) military personnel from Naval Support Activity Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, along with other military personnel from across the state, volunteered Dec. 16 to be judges at the Chambersburg Area Senior High School Navy Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps (NJROTC) Area Four Drill Competition Regional Qualifying Meet. The meet brought together 10 mid-Atlantic NJROTC platoons--nearly 300 cadets in total--to compete for an opportunity to go on to a larger regional competition. Judged events included armed and unarmed exhibition drill, color guard, physical fitness, and academic competition, to name a few. Military leaders like those from NAVSUP and the surrounding community demonstrated that the Navy’s Core Values of Honor, Courage, and Commitment carry into our local community through teamwork by honoring NJROTC cadets’ dedication to hard work, leadership, and resilience. Released.

