Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Air Force CyberWorx, Academy SAPR Team Partner To Combat Sexual Assault [Image 1 of 2]

    Air Force CyberWorx, Academy SAPR Team Partner To Combat Sexual Assault

    U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, CO, UNITED STATES

    01.18.2023

    Photo by Justin Pacheco 

    U.S. Air Force Academy

    Vel Preston, the CyberWorx chief of innovation and design, speaks during the Holistic Prevention Redesign at the U.S. Air Force Academy, Colo., Jan. 19, 2023. The forum was a three-day event culminating in discussions aimed at preventing sexual assault. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Justin R. Pacheco)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.18.2023
    Date Posted: 12.20.2023 17:25
    Photo ID: 8177126
    VIRIN: 230118-F-NU281-2005
    Resolution: 3679x2449
    Size: 3.63 MB
    Location: U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, CO, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force CyberWorx, Academy SAPR Team Partner To Combat Sexual Assault [Image 2 of 2], by Justin Pacheco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Air Force CyberWorx, Academy SAPR Team Partner To Combat Sexual Assault
    Air Force CyberWorx, Academy SAPR Team Partner To Combat Sexual Assault

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Air Force CyberWorx, Academy SAPR Team Partner To Combat Sexual Assault

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air Force Academy
    SAPR
    USAFA
    CyberWorx

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT