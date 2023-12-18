Vel Preston, the CyberWorx chief of innovation and design, speaks during the Holistic Prevention Redesign at the U.S. Air Force Academy, Colo., Jan. 19, 2023. The forum was a three-day event culminating in discussions aimed at preventing sexual assault. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Justin R. Pacheco)
|01.18.2023
|12.20.2023 17:25
|8177126
|230118-F-NU281-2005
|3679x2449
|3.63 MB
|U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, CO, US
|1
|1
Air Force CyberWorx, Academy SAPR Team Partner To Combat Sexual Assault
