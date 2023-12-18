Vel Preston, the CyberWorx chief of innovation and design, speaks during the Holistic Prevention Redesign at the U.S. Air Force Academy, Colo., Jan. 19, 2023. The forum was a three-day event culminating in discussions aimed at preventing sexual assault. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Justin R. Pacheco)

Location: U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, CO, US
This work, Air Force CyberWorx, Academy SAPR Team Partner To Combat Sexual Assault [Image 2 of 2], by Justin Pacheco