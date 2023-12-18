A portrait of Airman 1st Class Kyla Gish , a 349 Maintenance Squadron aircraft metals technician, here at Travis Air Force Base, Calif., March 8, 2023. (U.S. Air Force photo by Grant Okubo)
|Date Taken:
|03.08.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.20.2023 13:54
|Photo ID:
|8176810
|VIRIN:
|230308-F-QG325-1613
|Resolution:
|5504x8256
|Size:
|4.77 MB
|Location:
|TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Portrait of a 349 MXS metals technician, by Grant Okubo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT