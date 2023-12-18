Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Portrait of a 349 MXS metals technician

    Portrait of a 349 MXS metals technician

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, UNITED STATES

    03.08.2023

    Photo by Grant Okubo 

    349th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    A portrait of Airman 1st Class Kyla Gish , a 349 Maintenance Squadron aircraft metals technician, here at Travis Air Force Base, Calif., March 8, 2023. (U.S. Air Force photo by Grant Okubo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.08.2023
    Date Posted: 12.20.2023 13:54
    Photo ID: 8176810
    VIRIN: 230308-F-QG325-1613
    Resolution: 5504x8256
    Size: 4.77 MB
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Portrait of a 349 MXS metals technician, by Grant Okubo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT