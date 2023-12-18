Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    A1C Ray the weather forecast for today [Image 4 of 4]

    A1C Ray the weather forecast for today

    DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, UNITED STATES

    04.21.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Abbey Rieves 

    355th Wing

    Airman 1st Class Kayla Ray, 355th Operations Support Squadron weather forecaster, marks incoming weather on a map at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., April 21, 2023. Ray is flexible, can lead, and provides clear guidance with meteorological reasoning to commanders. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Abbey Rieves)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.21.2023
    Date Posted: 12.20.2023 10:46
    Photo ID: 8176552
    VIRIN: 230421-F-DX569-1192
    Resolution: 3837x2740
    Size: 2.08 MB
    Location: DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A1C Ray the weather forecast for today [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Abbey Rieves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    A1C Ray the weather forecast for today
    A1C Ray the weather forecast for today
    A1C Ray the weather forecast for today
    A1C Ray the weather forecast for today

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    A1C Ray the weather forecast for today

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Leader
    ACC
    DM
    Kayla Ray

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT