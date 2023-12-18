Airman 1st Class Kayla Ray, 355th Operations Support Squadron weather forecaster, marks incoming weather on a map at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., April 21, 2023. Ray is flexible, can lead, and provides clear guidance with meteorological reasoning to commanders. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Abbey Rieves)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.21.2023 Date Posted: 12.20.2023 10:46 Photo ID: 8176552 VIRIN: 230421-F-DX569-1192 Resolution: 3837x2740 Size: 2.08 MB Location: DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, A1C Ray the weather forecast for today [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Abbey Rieves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.