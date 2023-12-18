Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    LRS Pallets [Image 6 of 6]

    LRS Pallets

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    12.20.1798

    Photo by Senior Airman Vaughn Weber 

    United States Air Forces Central     

    U.S. Air Force Airmen weigh a pallet at an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility Nov. 22, 2023. Through the deliberate layering of institutions, innovation and influence, U.S. AFCENT enhances the partnerships and focuses the professional disciplines necessary to establish a collective and integrated approach to regional security. (U.S. Air Force courtesy photo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.20.1798
    Date Posted: 12.20.2023 06:24
    Photo ID: 8176151
    VIRIN: 231122-F-F3301-1035
    Resolution: 5002x3328
    Size: 897.65 KB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, LRS Pallets [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Vaughn Weber, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    LRS Pallets
    LRS Pallets
    LRS Pallets
    LRS Pallets
    LRS Pallets
    LRS Pallets

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ACE
    LRS
    Davis-Monthan
    Deployment
    FWD
    ADAB

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT