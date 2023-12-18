U.S. Air Force Airmen weigh a pallet at an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility Nov. 22, 2023. Through the deliberate layering of institutions, innovation and influence, U.S. AFCENT enhances the partnerships and focuses the professional disciplines necessary to establish a collective and integrated approach to regional security. (U.S. Air Force courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|12.20.1798
|Date Posted:
|12.20.2023 06:24
|Photo ID:
|8176151
|VIRIN:
|231122-F-F3301-1035
|Resolution:
|5002x3328
|Size:
|897.65 KB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, LRS Pallets [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Vaughn Weber, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT