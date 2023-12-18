Camp Casey USO hosts The War and Treaty

Camp Casey United Service Organizations (USO) hosted a live concert featuring War and Treaty at the Warriors Club on Camp Casey, Dongducheon, South Korea, Dec. 14. War and Treaty is a 2-time Grammy-nominated married couple who performed accompanied by a live band. Singer Michael Trotter Jr. is an Army war veteran and him and his wife, Tanya Trotter, travel across the world to perform and show support for service members. (U.S. Army Photos by Pvt. Bryson Walker)

