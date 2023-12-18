Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    City of Cape Canaveral declares Jan. 14 '114th EWS Day' [Image 1 of 4]

    City of Cape Canaveral declares Jan. 14 '114th EWS Day'

    CAPE CANAVERAL, FL, UNITED STATES

    12.19.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Chelsea Smith 

    125th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Wes Morrison, mayor, city of Cape Canaveral, greets Airmen of the 114th Electromagnetic Warfare Squadron during a city council meeting held Dec. 19, 2023. The mayor declared Jan. 14, 2024 as '114th EWS Day' in honor of the contributions made by its members, their continued involvement in the community, and their commitment to protecting and defending the values and interests of local residents, and all U.S. citizens. The 114th EWS is a geographically-separated unit of the Florida Air National Guard's 125th Fighter Squadron located at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. Their mission is to organize, train and equip personnel to conduct electromagnetic attacks in contested, congested and constrained environments downrange, using specialized equipment such as the counter communications system. Previously, the unit operated as the 114th Space Control Squadron before it was redesignated as an electromagnetic squadron in January 2023. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech Sgt. Chelsea Smith)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.19.2023
    Date Posted: 12.19.2023 19:29
    Photo ID: 8175861
    VIRIN: 231219-Z-XV261-1240
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 4.63 MB
    Location: CAPE CANAVERAL, FL, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, City of Cape Canaveral declares Jan. 14 '114th EWS Day' [Image 4 of 4], by TSgt Chelsea Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

