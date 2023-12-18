City of Cape Canaveral declares Jan. 14 '114th EWS Day'

Wes Morrison, mayor, city of Cape Canaveral, greets Airmen of the 114th Electromagnetic Warfare Squadron during a city council meeting held Dec. 19, 2023. The mayor declared Jan. 14, 2024 as '114th EWS Day' in honor of the contributions made by its members, their continued involvement in the community, and their commitment to protecting and defending the values and interests of local residents, and all U.S. citizens. The 114th EWS is a geographically-separated unit of the Florida Air National Guard's 125th Fighter Squadron located at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. Their mission is to organize, train and equip personnel to conduct electromagnetic attacks in contested, congested and constrained environments downrange, using specialized equipment such as the counter communications system. Previously, the unit operated as the 114th Space Control Squadron before it was redesignated as an electromagnetic squadron in January 2023. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech Sgt. Chelsea Smith)

