    Southern Colorado leaders tour PCMS

    TRINIDAD, CO, UNITED STATES

    06.06.2023

    Photo by Norman Shifflett 

    Fort Carson Public Affairs Office

    FORT CARSON, Colo. — Maj. Brett Reichert, executive officer, 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, briefs members of the Piñon Canyon Maneuver Site tour on the operations 1st SBCT, 4th Inf. Div., conducted while in PCMS. During the two-week training operation over 3,500 Soldiers and over 1,000 vehicles cycled through PCMS for training.

    Date Taken: 06.06.2023
    Date Posted: 12.19.2023 17:46
    Location: TRINIDAD, CO, US
    Fort Carson
    community
    partnership
    Pinon Canyon Maneuver Site

