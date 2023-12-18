Southern Colorado leaders tour PCMS

FORT CARSON, Colo. — Maj. Brett Reichert, executive officer, 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, briefs members of the Piñon Canyon Maneuver Site tour on the operations 1st SBCT, 4th Inf. Div., conducted while in PCMS. During the two-week training operation over 3,500 Soldiers and over 1,000 vehicles cycled through PCMS for training.

Date Taken: 06.06.2023 Date Posted: 12.19.2023 Location: TRINIDAD, CO, US