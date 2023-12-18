Making Feats for the Feet with Naval Hospital Bremerton’s Podiatrist

Making big steps in foot care at Naval Hospital Bremerton… Lt. Edee Renier, staff podiatrist assigned to NHB’s Orthopedic department shares her expertise in handling foot and ankle specific medical conditions, such as ankle sprains and strains, stress fractures, plantar fasciitis, shin splints, blisters, bunions, corns, calluses and ingrown toenails. Wear and tear can also cause arthritis and tendonitis. “Each foot has 28 bones, 33 joints, 29 muscles and over 30 ligaments,” explained Renier. For those who might be unsure or uncertain when an appointment should be made to see a podiatrist, Renier has a prompt answer. “When your feet hurt! If you had an injury, you never fully recovered, or if something on your feet just doesn’t feel the way it used to, I’m happy to take a look! I’m always happy to see acute injuries as well, like ankle sprains, broken toes etc.,” exclaimed Renier (Official Navy photo by Douglas H Stutz, NHB/NMRTC Bremerton public affairs officer).

