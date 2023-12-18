Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Department of Military Affairs wraps up eventful year [Image 1 of 2]

    Department of Military Affairs wraps up eventful year

    POLAND

    06.13.2023

    Photo by Vaughn Larson 

    Wisconsin National Guard Public Affairs Office       

    Eight members of the 112th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment after their arrival in Poland June 13. The deployed Soldiers served in smaller teams across Europe in support of Operation European Assure, Deter and Reinforce. 112th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment photo

    Date Taken: 06.13.2023
    Date Posted: 12.19.2023
    VIRIN: 230613-Z-A3612-1001
    This work, Department of Military Affairs wraps up eventful year [Image 2 of 2], by Vaughn Larson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

