Eight members of the 112th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment after their arrival in Poland June 13. The deployed Soldiers served in smaller teams across Europe in support of Operation European Assure, Deter and Reinforce. 112th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment photo

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.13.2023 Date Posted: 12.19.2023 14:13 Photo ID: 8175229 VIRIN: 230613-Z-A3612-1001 Resolution: 3300x1851 Size: 2.42 MB Location: PL Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Department of Military Affairs wraps up eventful year [Image 2 of 2], by Vaughn Larson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.