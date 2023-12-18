Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Bay Orderly program improves Quality of Life [Image 5 of 5]

    Bay Orderly program improves Quality of Life

    MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, UNITED STATES

    12.14.2023

    Photo by Airman Cade Ellis 

    23rd Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Richard Carmona Duarte, 23rd Healthcare Operations Squadron aerospace medical technician, inspects and maintains a kitchen stovetop at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Dec. 14, 2023. Duarte replaced one of the drip plates on the stove in one of the vacant dorms. An important part of the Bay Orderly program is making sure the dorms are kept in good condition. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Cade Ellis)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.14.2023
    Date Posted: 12.19.2023 13:08
    VIRIN: 231214-F-RI324-1067
    Location: MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US
