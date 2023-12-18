Bay Orderly program improves Quality of Life

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Richard Carmona Duarte, 23rd Healthcare Operations Squadron aerospace medical technician, inspects and maintains a kitchen stovetop at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Dec. 14, 2023. Duarte replaced one of the drip plates on the stove in one of the vacant dorms. An important part of the Bay Orderly program is making sure the dorms are kept in good condition. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Cade Ellis)

