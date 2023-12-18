Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    ASC prepares for Christmas dinner, decorations, and esprit de corps [Image 5 of 5]

    ASC prepares for Christmas dinner, decorations, and esprit de corps

    ROCK ISLAND, IL, UNITED STATES

    12.19.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Sustainment Command

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 1st Infantry Division enjoy holiday desserts during Christmas dinner at Boleslawiec, Poland, Dec. 25, 2022. The 1st Inf Div was proudly serving alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America's forward deployed corps in Europe. (Photo by Sgt. Gavin K. Ching, Army National Guard)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.19.2023
    Date Posted: 12.19.2023 10:39
    Photo ID: 8174823
    VIRIN: 231219-A-GN656-5357
    Resolution: 4504x3928
    Size: 1.99 MB
    Location: ROCK ISLAND, IL, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ASC prepares for Christmas dinner, decorations, and esprit de corps [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    ASC prepares for Christmas dinner, decorations, and esprit de corps
    Christmas at Forward Operating Base Loyalty
    ASC prepares for Christmas dinner, decorations, and esprit de corps
    ASC prepares for Christmas dinner, decorations, and esprit de corps
    ASC prepares for Christmas dinner, decorations, and esprit de corps

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    ASC prepares for Christmas dinner, decorations, and esprit de corps

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Christmas dinner
    ASC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT