U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 1st Infantry Division enjoy holiday desserts during Christmas dinner at Boleslawiec, Poland, Dec. 25, 2022. The 1st Inf Div was proudly serving alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America's forward deployed corps in Europe. (Photo by Sgt. Gavin K. Ching, Army National Guard)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.19.2023 Date Posted: 12.19.2023 10:39 Photo ID: 8174823 VIRIN: 231219-A-GN656-5357 Resolution: 4504x3928 Size: 1.99 MB Location: ROCK ISLAND, IL, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, ASC prepares for Christmas dinner, decorations, and esprit de corps [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.