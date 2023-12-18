Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    TRADOC HBL 2023 [Image 4 of 4]

    TRADOC HBL 2023

    UNITED STATES

    12.19.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Maj. Jason Stadel 

    U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command

    Capt. Elise Terre, Company C, 262nd Quartermaster Battalion commander, escorts U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command commanding general, Gen. Gary Brito and Command Sgt. Maj. Ray Harris, TRADOC command sergeant major across the U.S. Army Combined Arms Support Command/Sustainment Center of Excellence Holiday Block Leave operations at Richmond International Airport on Dec. 19, 2023.

    Across the Army, TRADOC will conduct HBL operations to ensure more than 38,000 Soldiers, across 21 different installations, can spend the holidays with their families and loved ones. Staff, cadre, drill sergeants, and leadership have worked tirelessly for months to ensure these troops can have an opportunity to relax and recharge before they return to complete their initial military training in 2024.

