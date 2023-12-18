Deployed Religious Services

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 332d Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron and U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 1rd Battalion, 7th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, 108th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, hold a religious service at an undisclosed location in Southwest Asia, Nov. 12, 2023. U.S. Army Soldiers are the backbone of the joint force, ensuring readiness and promoting combat power across the CENTCOM Area of Operations. Every Soldier is a highly trained member of the joint force, and enabled by the support of Family, friends, and local community members across the U.S. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Christopher Neu)

