    NATR: VMFA-232 conducts flight operations at Nyutabaru Air Base [Image 21 of 23]

    NATR: VMFA-232 conducts flight operations at Nyutabaru Air Base

    NYUTABARU AIR BASE, MIYAZAKI, JAPAN

    12.18.2023

    Photo by Cpl. Raymond Tong 

    1st Marine Aircraft Wing   

    A U.S. Marine Corps F/A-18D Hornet aircraft with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 232, takes off during the Nyutabaru Aviation Training Relocation (ATR) at Japan Air Self-Defense Force (JASDF) Nyutabaru Air Base, Japan, Dec. 18, 2023. The ATR program allows U.S. aviation units in the Indo-Pacific, such as VMFA-232 and Marine Aircraft Group (MAG) 12, to train away from their home station to reduce local noise impacts while increasing operational readiness and interoperability. During this year’s ATR program at Nyutabaru Air Base, MAG-12 forces trained alongside the JASDF’s 305th Tactical Fighter Squadron to build upon each other’s tactics and reinforce their combined operational readiness through safe and realistic training. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Raymond Tong)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.18.2023
    Date Posted: 12.19.2023 04:58
    Photo ID: 8174508
    VIRIN: 231218-M-EU483-1190
    Resolution: 3373x2249
    Size: 2.15 MB
    Location: NYUTABARU AIR BASE, MIYAZAKI, JP
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NATR: VMFA-232 conducts flight operations at Nyutabaru Air Base [Image 23 of 23], by Cpl Raymond Tong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    VMFA-232
    JASDF
    1STMAW
    USINDOPACOM
    USMCNews
    NATR

