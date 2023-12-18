Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    United States Navy Band Performs annual Holiday Concert at DAR Constitution Hall [Image 18 of 18]

    United States Navy Band Performs annual Holiday Concert at DAR Constitution Hall

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    12.15.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class David Hagee 

    U.S. Navy Band

    231216-N-PN850-1365 WASHINGTON (Dec. 16, 2023) Former Chief of Naval Operations, Admiral Mike Gilday (ret.), and his family congratulate members of the U.S. Navy Band on their holiday performance. The United States Navy Band celebrates the holidays in its annual Holiday Concert at DAR Constituation Hall. (U.S. Navy Photo by Musician First Class David J. Hagee)

    Date Taken: 12.15.2023
    Date Posted: 12.18.2023 22:36
    Photo ID: 8174236
    VIRIN: 231216-N-PN850-9822
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US
    This work, United States Navy Band Performs annual Holiday Concert at DAR Constitution Hall [Image 18 of 18], by PO1 David Hagee, identified by DVIDS

