231216-N-PN850-1365 WASHINGTON (Dec. 16, 2023) Former Chief of Naval Operations, Admiral Mike Gilday (ret.), and his family congratulate members of the U.S. Navy Band on their holiday performance. The United States Navy Band celebrates the holidays in its annual Holiday Concert at DAR Constituation Hall. (U.S. Navy Photo by Musician First Class David J. Hagee)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.15.2023 Date Posted: 12.18.2023 22:36 Photo ID: 8174236 VIRIN: 231216-N-PN850-9822 Resolution: 6016x4016 Size: 0 B Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, United States Navy Band Performs annual Holiday Concert at DAR Constitution Hall [Image 18 of 18], by PO1 David Hagee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.