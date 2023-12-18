The crew of USCGC Steadfast, returns to its homeport in Astoria, Oregon, following a patrol Dec. 18, 2023. Steadfast is a 210-foot reliance class cutter. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Travis Magee)
|Date Taken:
|12.18.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.18.2023 19:40
|Photo ID:
|8174121
|VIRIN:
|231218-G-AS553-1004
|Resolution:
|2048x1365
|Size:
|549.11 KB
|Location:
|ASTORIA, OR, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Coast Guard Cutter Steadfast returns to homeport in Astoria, Oregon [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Travis Magee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
