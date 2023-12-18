Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Luke Participates in Fiesta Bowl Parade [Image 8 of 8]

    Luke Participates in Fiesta Bowl Parade

    PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES

    12.16.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Elias Carrero 

    56th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen assigned to the 56th Fighter Wing pose for a photo at the end of the Fiesta Bowl Parade, Dec. 16, 2023, in Phoenix, Arizona. Over 200 56th FW Airmen and their family members participated in this year’s Fiesta Bowl Parade. The Fiesta Bowl Parade is held to honor individuals or groups whose actions show a commitment to driving economic growth, championing charitable causes and executing innovative experiences in the greater Phoenix area. The event featured various decorated floats, antique cars, charitable groups, local law enforcement organizations and marching bands. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Elias Carrero)

    must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

