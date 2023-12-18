Luke Participates in Fiesta Bowl Parade

Airmen assigned to the 56th Fighter Wing pose for a photo at the end of the Fiesta Bowl Parade, Dec. 16, 2023, in Phoenix, Arizona. Over 200 56th FW Airmen and their family members participated in this year’s Fiesta Bowl Parade. The Fiesta Bowl Parade is held to honor individuals or groups whose actions show a commitment to driving economic growth, championing charitable causes and executing innovative experiences in the greater Phoenix area. The event featured various decorated floats, antique cars, charitable groups, local law enforcement organizations and marching bands. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Elias Carrero)

