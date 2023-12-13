Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard Sector St. Petersburg responds to sunken vessel off Tampa Shrimp Docks [Image 2 of 4]

    Coast Guard Sector St. Petersburg responds to sunken vessel off Tampa Shrimp Docks

    UNITED STATES

    12.18.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Ilian Borrero-Aguirre 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    Environmental response contractors clean up diesel fuel at Tampa Shrimp Docks, Tampa, Florida, Dec. 18, 2023. 900 feet of boom have been deployed around the sunken vessel to avoid further pollution. (U.S. Coast Guard photo taken by Petty Officer 3rd Class Ilian Borrero-Aguirre)

    Date Taken: 12.18.2023
    Date Posted: 12.18.2023 15:39
    Location: US
    This work, Coast Guard Sector St. Petersburg responds to sunken vessel off Tampa Shrimp Docks [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Ilian Borrero-Aguirre, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Vessel
    Diesel Spill
    Tampa

