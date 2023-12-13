Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    All boxes checked; How SARM personnel uphold the air mission

    All boxes checked; How SARM personnel uphold the air mission

    SUMTER, SC, UNITED STATES

    11.28.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Kyrii Richardson 

    20th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    From left, U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Darla Altman, 55th Fighter Squadron squadron aviation resource manager (SARM) , Staff Sgt. Kurtis Louscher, 55th Fighter Squadron squadron aviation source management non-commissioned officer in charge, and Airman 1st Class Brittney Garner, 55th Fighter Squadron squadron aviation resource manager, pose for a photo at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., Nov. 28, 2023. SARM personnel are a part of the small enlisted force that operate within a fighter squadron, maintaining safety and training requirements to ensure pilots have all resources needed to deliver combat airpower anytime, anywhere. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kyrii Richardson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.28.2023
    Date Posted: 12.18.2023 13:13
    Photo ID: 8173488
    VIRIN: 231128-F-QY889-1001
    Resolution: 3848x2565
    Size: 3.6 MB
    Location: SUMTER, SC, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, All boxes checked; How SARM personnel uphold the air mission, by A1C Kyrii Richardson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    All boxes checked; How SARM personnel uphold the air mission

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Pilot
    Flightline
    SARM
    Mission ready
    20th FW
    ShawAFB

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT