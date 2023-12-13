All boxes checked; How SARM personnel uphold the air mission

From left, U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Darla Altman, 55th Fighter Squadron squadron aviation resource manager (SARM) , Staff Sgt. Kurtis Louscher, 55th Fighter Squadron squadron aviation source management non-commissioned officer in charge, and Airman 1st Class Brittney Garner, 55th Fighter Squadron squadron aviation resource manager, pose for a photo at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., Nov. 28, 2023. SARM personnel are a part of the small enlisted force that operate within a fighter squadron, maintaining safety and training requirements to ensure pilots have all resources needed to deliver combat airpower anytime, anywhere. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kyrii Richardson)

