    171st ARW National Guardsmen visit Southwestern Veterans Center [Image 7 of 10]

    171st ARW National Guardsmen visit Southwestern Veterans Center

    PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES

    12.14.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Michael Fariss 

    171st Air Refueling Wing

    Pennsylvania Air National Guardsmen made their annual visit to the Southwestern Veterans Center located in Pittsburgh, Pa. Dec. 14, 2023. Guardsmen spent time talking to the veterans and thanking them for their service. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Michael P. Fariss)

    Date Taken: 12.14.2023
    Date Posted: 12.18.2023 08:30
    VIRIN: 231202-Z-KW082-1051
    Location: PITTSBURGH, PA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 171st ARW National Guardsmen visit Southwestern Veterans Center [Image 10 of 10], by TSgt Michael Fariss, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Pittsburgh
    National Guard
    171st Air Refueling Wing
    Pennsylvania Air National Guard

