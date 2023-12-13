Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro poses for a photo with state and industry representatives at the NDIA Delaware Valley Chapter (NDIA-DVC) Naval Nuclear Submarine and Aircraft Carrier Suppliers’ Conference at Drexel University in Philadelphia, Dec. 14. During the third annual conference, Secretary Del Toro urged industry and academia to join efforts to restore the Nation’s competitive shipbuilding and repair landscape.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.14.2023 Date Posted: 12.17.2023 13:54 Photo ID: 8172400 VIRIN: 231214-N-FC670-1046 Resolution: 4096x2334 Size: 3.83 MB Location: PHILADELPHIA, PA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, SECNAV Del Toro Calls on Industry and Academia to Help Restore the Nation’s Competitive Shipbuilding and Repair Landscape [Image 11 of 11], by CPO Shannon Renfroe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.