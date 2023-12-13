Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    SECNAV Del Toro Calls on Industry and Academia to Help Restore the Nation’s Competitive Shipbuilding and Repair Landscape [Image 10 of 11]

    SECNAV Del Toro Calls on Industry and Academia to Help Restore the Nation’s Competitive Shipbuilding and Repair Landscape

    PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES

    12.14.2023

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Shannon Renfroe 

    Office of the Secretary of the Navy

    Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro poses for a photo with state and industry representatives at the NDIA Delaware Valley Chapter (NDIA-DVC) Naval Nuclear Submarine and Aircraft Carrier Suppliers’ Conference at Drexel University in Philadelphia, Dec. 14. During the third annual conference, Secretary Del Toro urged industry and academia to join efforts to restore the Nation’s competitive shipbuilding and repair landscape.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.14.2023
    Date Posted: 12.17.2023 13:54
    Photo ID: 8172400
    VIRIN: 231214-N-FC670-1046
    Resolution: 4096x2334
    Size: 3.83 MB
    Location: PHILADELPHIA, PA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SECNAV Del Toro Calls on Industry and Academia to Help Restore the Nation’s Competitive Shipbuilding and Repair Landscape [Image 11 of 11], by CPO Shannon Renfroe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    SECNAV Del Toro Calls on Industry and Academia to Help Restore the Nation’s Competitive Shipbuilding and Repair Landscape
    SECNAV Del Toro Calls on Industry and Academia to Help Restore the Nation’s Competitive Shipbuilding and Repair Landscape
    SECNAV Del Toro Calls on Industry and Academia to Help Restore the Nation’s Competitive Shipbuilding and Repair Landscape
    SECNAV Del Toro Calls on Industry and Academia to Help Restore the Nation’s Competitive Shipbuilding and Repair Landscape
    SECNAV Del Toro Calls on Industry and Academia to Help Restore the Nation’s Competitive Shipbuilding and Repair Landscape
    SECNAV Del Toro Calls on Industry and Academia to Help Restore the Nation’s Competitive Shipbuilding and Repair Landscape
    SECNAV Del Toro Calls on Industry and Academia to Help Restore the Nation’s Competitive Shipbuilding and Repair Landscape
    SECNAV Del Toro Calls on Industry and Academia to Help Restore the Nation’s Competitive Shipbuilding and Repair Landscape
    SECNAV Del Toro Calls on Industry and Academia to Help Restore the Nation’s Competitive Shipbuilding and Repair Landscape
    SECNAV Del Toro Calls on Industry and Academia to Help Restore the Nation’s Competitive Shipbuilding and Repair Landscape
    SECNAV Del Toro Calls on Industry and Academia to Help Restore the Nation’s Competitive Shipbuilding and Repair Landscape

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    SECNAV Del Toro Calls on Industry and Academia to Help Restore the Nation&rsquo;s Competitive Shipbuilding and Repair Landscape

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Shipbuilding
    Ship repair
    SECNAV 78
    SECNAV Del Toro
    Maritime Statecraft
    Secretary of the Navy Del Toro

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT