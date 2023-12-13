Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tri-Service Optician School (TOPS) Class 23010 graduation onboard NWS Yorktown

    YORKTOWN, VA, UNITED STATES

    12.15.0904

    Photo by Max Lonzanida  

    Naval Weapons Station Yorktown

    Yorktown, Va. (December 14, 2023) Hospitalman Hanneyjan Tabago receives his training certificate from Commander Christopher DeAngelis, Director of the Tri-Service Optician School onboard Naval Weapons Station Yorktown. The certificate was presented as part of the Naval Medical Leader and Professional Development Command’s Tri-Service Optician School (TOPS) Class 23010 graduation at NWS Yorktown’s Nelson Chapel. The mission of TOPS is to provide formal optical training to Army Optical Laboratory Specialist MOS (68H) and Navy Hospital Corpsman (NEC L19A) students with quality training through a 24-week, DoD, uniformed services school on the subjects of ophthalmic dispensing, ophthalmic fabrication and clinical optics. Upon completing the required curriculum, graduates are immediately able to function as an independent optician in any military environment. (U.S. Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released)

    Date Taken: 12.15.0904
    Location: YORKTOWN, VA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tri-Service Optician School (TOPS) Class 23010 graduation onboard NWS Yorktown [Image 3 of 3], by Max Lonzanida, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Graduation
    Naval Weapons Station Yorktown
    Optician
    Tri-Service Optician School

