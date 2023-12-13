Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NPS Fall Graduation

    MONTEREY, CA, UNITED STATES

    12.15.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Leonard Weston 

    Naval Postgraduate School

    Chief of Naval Research and Naval Postgraduate School alumnus Rear Adm. Kurt J. Rothenhaus, Ph.D., offers the commencement address during the school’s 2023 Fall Quarter Graduation ceremony, celebrating 284 new NPS graduates, including 31 international students from 19 countries.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.15.2023
    Date Posted: 12.15.2023 18:31
    Photo ID: 8171701
    VIRIN: 231215-N-KO533-1181
    Resolution: 5748x3824
    Size: 1.53 MB
    Location: MONTEREY, CA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NPS Fall Graduation, by PO2 Leonard Weston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NPS
    Naval Postgraduate School
    Students
    Graduation
    Innovation
    Operations Research

