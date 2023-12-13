JROTC Cadets from the Utah Military Academy learn about munitions loading from active duty personnel at Hill Air Force Base, Dec. 13, 2023. The cadets learned about aircraft maintenance, visited the 75th Air Base Wing Command Post and watched the F-35 Demonstration Team practice as part of a tour hosted by the 419th Fighter Wing. The wing is engaged in community relations and providing educational opportunities for those interested in pursuing military service. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jack Rodgers)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.13.2023 Date Posted: 12.15.2023 16:30 Photo ID: 8171560 VIRIN: 231213-F-MI196-3025 Resolution: 5234x3482 Size: 2.39 MB Location: US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, JROTC Cadets visit Hill Air Force Base [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Jack Rodgers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.