    JROTC Cadets visit Hill Air Force Base [Image 1 of 2]

    JROTC Cadets visit Hill Air Force Base

    UNITED STATES

    12.13.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Jack Rodgers 

    419th Fighter Wing

    JROTC Cadets from the Utah Military Academy learn about munitions loading from active duty personnel at Hill Air Force Base, Dec. 13, 2023. The cadets learned about aircraft maintenance, visited the 75th Air Base Wing Command Post and watched the F-35 Demonstration Team practice as part of a tour hosted by the 419th Fighter Wing. The wing is engaged in community relations and providing educational opportunities for those interested in pursuing military service. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jack Rodgers)

    Date Taken: 12.13.2023
    Date Posted: 12.15.2023 16:30
    Photo ID: 8171560
    VIRIN: 231213-F-MI196-3025
    Resolution: 5234x3482
    Size: 2.39 MB
    Location: US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JROTC Cadets visit Hill Air Force Base [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Jack Rodgers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Hill AFB
    Air Force Reserve Command
    F-35A Lightning II
    419th Fighter Wing

