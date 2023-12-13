Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Master Chief Petty Officer Sandra Kimball

    Master Chief Petty Officer Sandra Kimball

    MILLINGTON, TN, UNITED STATES

    12.15.2023

    Photo by John Griffiths 

    Commander, Navy Recruiting Command

    Master Chief Petty Officer Sandra Kimball was born into a dual military Army family in Willingboro, New Jersey. After graduating High School in Colorado Springs, Colorado, in 2002, she attended Colorado Technical University until September 2007 when she entered into the United States Navy, graduating from Basic Training in November 2007.

