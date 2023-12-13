Master Chief Petty Officer Sandra Kimball was born into a dual military Army family in Willingboro, New Jersey. After graduating High School in Colorado Springs, Colorado, in 2002, she attended Colorado Technical University until September 2007 when she entered into the United States Navy, graduating from Basic Training in November 2007.

