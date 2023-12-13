In light of the holiday season, Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C, counts down to Christmas with a “Grinchy” post to celebrate the Holidays! (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Ava Alegria)
|Date Taken:
|12.15.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.15.2023 13:18
|Photo ID:
|8171127
|VIRIN:
|231215-M-WD009-1426
|Resolution:
|8192x5464
|Size:
|2.22 MB
|Location:
|PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, MCRD Parris Island’s Countdown to Grinchmas [Image 21 of 21], by LCpl Ava Alegria, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
