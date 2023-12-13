C-17 Globemaster III is refueled by KC-46A Pegasus

A U.S. Air Force KC-46 Pegasus flies alongside a C-17 Globemaster III over an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 15, 2023. Qatari Emiri Air Force leaders received an in depth tour of the USAF’s newest air refueler, the KC-46A Pegasus, along with an air refueling demonstration with F-15 and C-17 aircraft. The KC-46A provides increased survivability, enhanced communications, self-protection, and situational awareness required to compete, deter, and win in complex security environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Lawrence Sena)

