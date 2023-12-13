Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CENTCOM Commander Visits deployed Airmen [Image 3 of 3]

    CENTCOM Commander Visits deployed Airmen

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    11.15.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Stassney Davis 

    United States Air Forces Central     

    U.S. Air Force Gen. Michael “Erik” Kurilla, Commander of U.S. Central Command, speaks to Airmen at an undisclosed location within the U.S. CENTCOM area of responsibility, Nov. 15, 2023. During his tour, Kurilla engaged with Airmen and leaders to get an in-depth understanding of the missions they perform. The U.S. Air Force is globally postured to protect and defend freedom of coalition allies and regional partners within the CENTCOM area of responsibility to maintain peace and stability across the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Stassney Davis)

