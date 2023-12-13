U.S. Air Force Gen. Michael “Erik” Kurilla, Commander of U.S. Central Command, speaks to Airmen at an undisclosed location within the U.S. CENTCOM area of responsibility, Nov. 15, 2023. During his tour, Kurilla engaged with Airmen and leaders to get an in-depth understanding of the missions they perform. The U.S. Air Force is globally postured to protect and defend freedom of coalition allies and regional partners within the CENTCOM area of responsibility to maintain peace and stability across the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Stassney Davis)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.15.2023 Date Posted: 12.15.2023 01:44 Photo ID: 8169945 VIRIN: 231115-F-F3301-1014 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 2.67 MB Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION) Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CENTCOM Commander Visits deployed Airmen [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Stassney Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.