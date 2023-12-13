U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Polar Star departs Sydney

The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Polar Star (WAGB 10) departs Sydney, Dec. 14, 2023. The Polar Star completed a multi-day port call in Sydney while en route to Antarctica in support of Operation Deep Freeze, a joint service, inter-agency support operation for the National Science Foundation, which manages the United States Antarctic Program. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Chief Petty Officer Matthew Masaschi.

