The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Polar Star (WAGB 10) departs Sydney, Dec. 14, 2023. The Polar Star completed a multi-day port call in Sydney while en route to Antarctica in support of Operation Deep Freeze, a joint service, inter-agency support operation for the National Science Foundation, which manages the United States Antarctic Program. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Chief Petty Officer Matthew Masaschi.
|Date Taken:
|12.14.0997
|Date Posted:
|12.14.2023 19:57
|Photo ID:
|8169621
|VIRIN:
|231214-G-DX668-1048
|Resolution:
|5177x3698
|Size:
|3.19 MB
|Location:
|SYDNEY, NSW, AU
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Polar Star departs Sydney [Image 4 of 4], by CPO Matthew Masaschi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT