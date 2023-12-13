Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Polar Star departs Sydney [Image 1 of 4]

    U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Polar Star departs Sydney

    SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA

    12.14.0997

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Matthew Masaschi 

    U.S. Coast Guard Pacific Area

    The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Polar Star (WAGB 10) departs Sydney, Dec. 14, 2023. The Polar Star completed a multi-day port call in Sydney while en route to Antarctica in support of Operation Deep Freeze, a joint service, inter-agency support operation for the National Science Foundation, which manages the United States Antarctic Program. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Chief Petty Officer Matthew Masaschi.

