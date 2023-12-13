Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Knox residents now have recycling options [Image 2 of 2]

    FORT KNOX, KY, UNITED STATES

    12.13.2023

    Photo by Eric Pilgrim 

    Fort Knox

    A new recycling bin sits near Oak Park military community that allows residents the opportunity to recycle #1 and #2 plastics as well as aluminum and steel. Residents haven’t had the opportunity since 2020, when COVID restricted pickups.

