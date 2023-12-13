Fort Knox residents now have recycling options

A new recycling bin sits near Oak Park military community that allows residents the opportunity to recycle #1 and #2 plastics as well as aluminum and steel. Residents haven’t had the opportunity since 2020, when COVID restricted pickups.

