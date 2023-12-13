A new recycling bin sits near Oak Park military community that allows residents the opportunity to recycle #1 and #2 plastics as well as aluminum and steel. Residents haven’t had the opportunity since 2020, when COVID restricted pickups.
|Date Taken:
|12.13.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.14.2023 16:15
|Photo ID:
|8169178
|VIRIN:
|231213-A-QT978-1001
|Resolution:
|4250x2982
|Size:
|6.61 MB
|Location:
|FORT KNOX, KY, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort Knox residents now have recycling options [Image 2 of 2], by Eric Pilgrim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Housing officials: Fort Knox residents now have recycling options
