    Swamp Fox F-16 Fighting Falcon jets take off for training [Image 16 of 16]

    MCENTIRE JNGB, SC, UNITED STATES

    12.13.2023

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Caycee Watson  

    169th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon fighter jets assigned to the 169th Fighter Wing, South Carolina Air National Guard, take off for a training mission from McEntire Joint National Guard Base, S.C., Dec. 13, 2023. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Caycee Watson)

    Date Taken: 12.13.2023
    Date Posted: 12.14.2023
    Photo ID: 8169091
    VIRIN: 231213-Z-WT236-2014
    Resolution: 7200x4800
    Size: 17.16 MB
    Location: MCENTIRE JNGB, SC, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Swamp Fox F-16 Fighting Falcon jets take off for training [Image 16 of 16], by SMSgt Caycee Watson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    F-16
    Fighting Falcon
    169 FW
    McEntire JNGB
    Swamp Fox
    after burner

