FIRST LEGO League (FLL) Qualifying Tournament Robotics Competition took place on November 18, 2023, at WestGate Academy. FIRST, stands for 'For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology', is a global non-profit that aims to transform lives and inspire future innovators, and problem solvers.
|Date Taken:
|11.18.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.14.2023 11:14
|Photo ID:
|8168386
|VIRIN:
|231118-N-BQ109-1002
|Resolution:
|5887x3925
|Size:
|7.45 MB
|Location:
|CRANE, IN, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, FIRST LEGO League (FLL) Qualifying Tournament Robotics Competition [Image 4 of 4], by Garrett Beatty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
