Another Shot: A Sailor's Journey to All-Navy Basketball

DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory -- Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Brody Lindstrom, assigned to U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia, poses for a portrait in the gym on the installation December 12, 2023. NSF Diego Garcia’s mission is to provide critical support to U.S. and allied forces forward deployed to the Indian Ocean, while supporting multi-theater forces operating in the CENTCOM, AFRICOM, EUCOM and PACOM areas of responsibilities in support of overseas contingency operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jordan Steis)

