    Another Shot: A Sailor's Journey to All-Navy Basketball [Image 1 of 2]

    Another Shot: A Sailor's Journey to All-Navy Basketball

    BRITISH INDIAN OCEAN TERRITORY

    12.12.2023

    Photo by Seaman Jordan Steis 

    U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia

    DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory -- Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Brody Lindstrom, assigned to U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia, poses for a portrait in the gym on the installation December 12, 2023. NSF Diego Garcia’s mission is to provide critical support to U.S. and allied forces forward deployed to the Indian Ocean, while supporting multi-theater forces operating in the CENTCOM, AFRICOM, EUCOM and PACOM areas of responsibilities in support of overseas contingency operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jordan Steis)

    Date Taken: 12.12.2023
    Date Posted: 12.14.2023 00:54
    Photo ID: 8167594
    VIRIN: 231212-N-KE644-1039
    Resolution: 7124x4887
    Size: 1.06 MB
    Location: IO
    This work, Another Shot: A Sailor's Journey to All-Navy Basketball [Image 2 of 2], by SN Jordan Steis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    basketball
    Leadership
    Master-at-arms
    NSF Diego Garcia
    All-Navy
    Coaching

