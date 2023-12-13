Amanda Kranz, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), Northwestern Division Assistant Counsel, works at the USACE Far East District for one month as temporary duty to assist with the Far East District’s Office of Counsel, Camp Humphreys, South Korea, Nov. 14, 2023. (US Army Photo by Rachel Napolitan)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.14.2023 Date Posted: 12.13.2023 23:50 Photo ID: 8167589 VIRIN: 231114-A-A1425-1002 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 6.62 MB Location: PYEONGTAEK, KR Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USACE Northwestern Division attorney, Amanda Kranz, supports USACE Far East District, by Rachel Napolitan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.