Amanda Kranz, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), Northwestern Division Assistant Counsel, works at the USACE Far East District for one month as temporary duty to assist with the Far East District’s Office of Counsel, Camp Humphreys, South Korea, Nov. 14, 2023. (US Army Photo by Rachel Napolitan)
|Date Taken:
|11.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.13.2023 23:50
|Photo ID:
|8167589
|VIRIN:
|231114-A-A1425-1002
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|6.62 MB
|Location:
|PYEONGTAEK, KR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USACE Northwestern Division attorney, Amanda Kranz, supports USACE Far East District, by Rachel Napolitan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
USACE Northwestern Division attorney, Amanda Kranz, supports USACE Far East District
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT