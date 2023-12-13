USACE Northwestern Division attorney, Amanda Kranz, supports USACE Far East District

Photo By Rachel Napolitan | Amanda Kranz, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), Northwestern Division Assistant...... read more read more Photo By Rachel Napolitan | Amanda Kranz, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), Northwestern Division Assistant Counsel, works at the USACE Far East District for one month as temporary duty to assist with the Far East District’s Office of Counsel, Camp Humphreys, South Korea, Nov. 14, 2023. (US Army Photo by Rachel Napolitan) see less | View Image Page

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), Far East District (FED) Office of Counsel provides crucial support to the district by acting as both legal advisors and decision-makers, contributing significantly to the district's mission and objectives.

To effectively carry out these responsibilities and facilitate the efficient implementation of the district's programs, the Office of Counsel has sought the assistance of attorneys from various districts throughout USACE.

Amanda Kranz, an assistant counsel for USACE’s Northwestern Division (NWD), is one of the USACE attorneys who have come to the district for temporary duty assignments, working on the team from October through November 2023.

“I asked to join FED for a month because I wanted to broaden my skill set and learn about MILCON [military construction] contracting,” said Amanda.

In 2020, she remotely represented the Far East District in a labor action and virtually met the Office of Counsel.

“Since then, I have wanted to come in person to meet the team and learn from Bob [Sundberg], [Far East District Counsel]!" she said. "Bob brings a broad range of contract knowledge and legal experience. Learning from him was a professional goal! Also, as an International Studies major in college, I couldn’t pass up the opportunity to come abroad and practice law in this unique environment.”

While at the FED, Amanda worked on a bid protest. In this protest, she worked with the Chief Counsel’s office at Headquarters to defend the agency against a challenge to award one of the District’s contracts to a particular contractor. In addition to the bid protest, she worked on routine contract actions like review of modifications, requests for proposals, and awards.

Since Amanda works entirely remotely back at the Northwestern Division, her home office at NWD, truly is a home office!

“So, the biggest difference is seeing my colleagues face-to-face and wearing business clothes again!” she said. “Besides that, the nature of the work at FED is very different. At NWD, I am the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law attorney which means that most of my work is related to Civil Works projects. At FED I’ve had the opportunity to learn a whole new business line!”

Having gained a broadened knowledge of her practice, Amanda has gone back to her home office and will carry on in her role as an assistant division counsel. Best wishes for Amanda's exciting journey at the Northwestern Division!