Tough ‘Ombres host dining out

Toasts, hailed to the Army Reserve, the United States, the Commander-in-Chief, and many more echo throughout the hall as nearly 150 Tough ‘Ombres from the 90th Sustainment Brigade partake in a dining out celebration in Little Rock, Arkansas Dec. 9, 2023.

A dining out celebrates the bond and cohesiveness of military units similar to that held in battle. Guests and family members are also included in dining out celebrations.

The color guard posted the American Flag and the 90th Sustainment Brigade Colors prior to a round of toasts, followed by a delectable meal, and a speech by Dr. Carver McGriff that won’t be soon forgotten.

McGriff served in the 90th Infantry Division during World War II. He received the Bronze Star and two Purple Hearts for acts of heroism and was also a Prisoner of War. He later received the Legion of Merit award from the French government for his service in liberating France from Nazi occupation. He was accompanied at the celebration by his wife Marianne McGriff.

McGriff’s words about the horrors of war and how it changed him forever will long be remembered by the Tough ‘Ombres in attendance.

90th Sustainment Brigade Commander, Col. Dixon Brockbank, and Command Sgt. Maj. Ciearro M. Faulk presided over the evening’s celebration. Command teams from each of the downtrace battalions and companies were also in attendance.

Col. Brockbank’s daughter, Kathryn Brockbank, sang The White Cliffs of Dover, a popular song during WWII, to honor Dr. McGriff’s service and sacrifices.

The 90th Sustainment Brigade’s lineage goes back to August 1917 when the unit was formed as an Infantry Division on Camp Travis, Texas. When the 90th Infantry Division landed on D-Day, the blood-red T-O insignia meant Texas and Oklahoma. Today the T-O stands for "Tough 'Ombres” as the units members hail from all over the United States.

