OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (Dec. 7, 2023) Sailors assigned to Commander Strategic Communications Wing (SCW) 1, partnered with Navy veterans, came together to commemorate the 82 anniversary of the attacks on Pearl Harbor, Dec. 7, 2023. SCW-1 is a tenant command of Naval Air Forces Command, made up of three squadrons and a wing staff, providing maintenance, security, operations, administration, training, and logistic support for the E-6B Mercury aircraft fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jamica Johnson/released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.07.2023 Date Posted: 12.08.2023 17:29 Photo ID: 8159706 VIRIN: 231207-N-JN506-1001 Resolution: 4286x3313 Size: 1.2 MB Location: OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, TACAMO Sailors Commemorate Pearl Harbor Day [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 Jamica Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.