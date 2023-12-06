Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    TACAMO Sailors Commemorate Pearl Harbor Day [Image 1 of 3]

    TACAMO Sailors Commemorate Pearl Harbor Day

    OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, UNITED STATES

    12.07.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Jamica Johnson 

    Strategic Communications Wing ONE

    OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (Dec. 7, 2023) Sailors assigned to Commander Strategic Communications Wing (SCW) 1, partnered with Navy veterans, came together to commemorate the 82 anniversary of the attacks on Pearl Harbor, Dec. 7, 2023. SCW-1 is a tenant command of Naval Air Forces Command, made up of three squadrons and a wing staff, providing maintenance, security, operations, administration, training, and logistic support for the E-6B Mercury aircraft fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jamica Johnson/released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.07.2023
    Date Posted: 12.08.2023 17:29
    Photo ID: 8159706
    VIRIN: 231207-N-JN506-1001
    Resolution: 4286x3313
    Size: 1.2 MB
    Location: OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, TACAMO Sailors Commemorate Pearl Harbor Day [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 Jamica Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    TACAMO Sailors Commemorate Pearl Harbor Day
    TACAMO Sailors Commemorate Pearl Harbor Day
    TACAMO Sailors Commemorate Pearl Harbor Day

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Oklahoma City
    Navy
    TACAMO
    SCW1

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT