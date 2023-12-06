Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AMCOM CSM speaks with ROTC cadets about service, teamwork, feedback [Image 3 of 3]

    AMCOM CSM speaks with ROTC cadets about service, teamwork, feedback

    HUNTSVILLE, AL, UNITED STATES

    11.16.2023

    Photo by Michelle Gordon 

    U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command

    Aviation and Missile Command Sgt. Maj. Bradford Smith visited Alabama A&M University Nov. 16 to speak with Army ROTC cadets about his career trajectory, military service and their future paths.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.16.2023
    Date Posted: 12.08.2023 17:19
    Photo ID: 8159703
    VIRIN: 231116-A-QV384-2078
    Resolution: 6027x4305
    Size: 8.35 MB
    Location: HUNTSVILLE, AL, US
    Hometown: PINE BLUFF, AR, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AMCOM CSM speaks with ROTC cadets about service, teamwork, feedback [Image 3 of 3], by Michelle Gordon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    AMCOM CSM speaks with ROTC cadets about service, teamwork, feedback
    AMCOM CSM speaks with ROTC cadets about service, teamwork, feedback
    AMCOM CSM speaks with ROTC cadets about service, teamwork, feedback

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    AMCOM CSM speaks with ROTC cadets about service, teamwork, feedback

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AMCOM
    U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command
    Alabama A&M University
    CSM Bradford Smith

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT