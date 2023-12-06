Date Taken: 11.16.2023 Date Posted: 12.08.2023 17:19 Photo ID: 8159703 VIRIN: 231116-A-QV384-2078 Resolution: 6027x4305 Size: 8.35 MB Location: HUNTSVILLE, AL, US Hometown: PINE BLUFF, AR, US

Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, AMCOM CSM speaks with ROTC cadets about service, teamwork, feedback [Image 3 of 3], by Michelle Gordon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.