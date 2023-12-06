The Sheppard Spouses Club cut the ribbon during the opening of the new day room June 2, 2023, at Sheppard Air Force Base, Texas. They donated $1,800 to support the new day room for permanent party service members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Katie McKee)
|Date Taken:
|06.02.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.08.2023 09:40
|Photo ID:
|8158606
|VIRIN:
|230602-F-PI787-1002
|Resolution:
|3946x2727
|Size:
|2.41 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Dorm Council opens new day room for permanent party Airmen [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Katie Caroline McKee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT