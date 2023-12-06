Staff Sgt. John Skillman, a bass guitarist with the U.S. Army’s 3rd Infantry Division Band, performs seasonal music at the Christmas Market in Krakow, Poland, Dec. 7, 2023. The 3rd Infantry Division’s mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO Allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Joe Trovato)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.07.2023 Date Posted: 12.08.2023 05:36 Photo ID: 8158303 VIRIN: 231207-Z-EJ222-1057 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 8 MB Location: KRAKOW, PL Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Songs of the season: Dogface Soldiers Perform at Krakow Christmas Market [Image 4 of 4], by MAJ Joseph Trovato, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.