    Songs of the season: Dogface Soldiers Perform at Krakow Christmas Market [Image 4 of 4]

    Songs of the season: Dogface Soldiers Perform at Krakow Christmas Market

    KRAKOW, POLAND

    12.07.2023

    Photo by Maj. Joseph Trovato  

    112th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Staff Sgt. John Skillman, a bass guitarist with the U.S. Army’s 3rd Infantry Division Band, performs seasonal music at the Christmas Market in Krakow, Poland, Dec. 7, 2023. The 3rd Infantry Division’s mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO Allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Joe Trovato)

    Date Taken: 12.07.2023
    Date Posted: 12.08.2023 05:36
    Location: KRAKOW, PL
    TAGS

    3rd Infantry Division
    EUCOM
    XVIII Abn Corps
    Rock of the Marne
    StrongerTogether
    VictoryCorps

