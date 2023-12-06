Camp Casey/K-16 Air Base hosts annual tree lighting ceremonies for service members and families

Camp Casey’s Family, Morale, Welfare and Recreation (FMWR) hosted their annual tree lighting event at the Impact Zone, Dec. 1. During the event, service members, civilians, local families and students from local Dongducheon schools gathered for Christmas carols, musical instrument performances and the Christmas tree lighting. Santa made an appearance arriving in a fire truck to give gift bags and take photos with children, and free food and gifts were provided by FMWR, community good neighbors and Army Community Services. (U.S. Army photos by KATUSA PFC Kim, Yoon Jae)

