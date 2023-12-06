Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Camp Casey/K-16 Air Base hosts annual tree lighting ceremonies for service members and families [Image 1 of 2]

    Camp Casey/K-16 Air Base hosts annual tree lighting ceremonies for service members and families

    SOUTH KOREA

    12.01.2023

    Photo by Pvt. Bryson Walker 

    U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey

    Camp Casey’s Family, Morale, Welfare and Recreation (FMWR) hosted their annual tree lighting event at the Impact Zone, Dec. 1. During the event, service members, civilians, local families and students from local Dongducheon schools gathered for Christmas carols, musical instrument performances and the Christmas tree lighting. Santa made an appearance arriving in a fire truck to give gift bags and take photos with children, and free food and gifts were provided by FMWR, community good neighbors and Army Community Services. (U.S. Army photos by KATUSA PFC Kim, Yoon Jae)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.01.2023
    Date Posted: 12.08.2023 04:47
    Photo ID: 8158252
    VIRIN: 231201-A-BW769-8310
    Resolution: 3360x2240
    Size: 2.11 MB
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Camp Casey/K-16 Air Base hosts annual tree lighting ceremonies for service members and families [Image 2 of 2], by PV2 Bryson Walker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Camp Casey/K-16 Air Base hosts annual tree lighting ceremonies for service members and families
    Camp Casey/K-16 hosts annual tree lighting ceremonies for service members and families

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Camp Casey/K-16 Air Base hosts annual tree lighting ceremonies for service members and families

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    IMCOM-Pacific
    Target_news_asiapacific
    IMCOM-P

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT